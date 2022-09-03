Workshop on 3-D bioprinting

Chandigarh, September 2
A workshop-cum-demonstration on the 3-D bioprinting was organised by the Department of Biotechnology, UIET, Panjab University, for the students of BE and ME Biotechnology, PhD research scholars and faculty members. The workshop-cum-demonstration was conducted by Altem Technologies.
The speaker made the audience understand the importance of the 3-D bioprinting in certain fields such as soft robotics, drug discovery and delivery, development of scaffold for tissue engineering, disease modelling, 3D cell culture etc.
