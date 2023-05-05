Workshop on oral health held

The Centre for Public Health, PU, conducted a workshop on ‘Oral Health and Hygiene and Antibiotic Resistance: An Increasing Public Health Problem’ followed by a general medical check-up of staff, residents and mess workers. Hostel residents as well as the staff attended the workshop.

Shishu Memorial Lecture

The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) organised the second ‘Shishu Memorial Lecture’ to commemorate late Prof Shishu. He was an alumnus of the UIPS. Prof Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, commenced the event by sharing fond memories of the professor. She highlighted her sincere contribution to the pharmacy profession and revisited her through the lens of her loved ones by sharing the glimpses and messages received from her batch mates, colleagues and students. Around 200 participants joined the event.

Demand for singing varsity anthem

Panjab University fellow Dr Parveen Goyal has written to the Vice-Chancellor for introducing singing of the university anthem before every function, and the national anthem towards its end, on the campus. “The PU anthem and the national anthem should be introduced in every function on the campus and in all departments. It plays an important role in instilling a sense of community and togetherness. It also provides an opportunity to reflect, pray and be motivated,” submitted Goyal.