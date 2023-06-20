Workshop on QuillBot

Tribune News Service

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, organised an online workshop-cum-hands-on training session. The workshop focused on “QuillBot: An Academic Writing Platform” and was facilitated by Aman Jain, a business development specialist from QuillBot. Jain highlighted various features of QuillBot and also demonstrated its functionality through hands-on training for the participants. The workshop saw the active participation of more than 100 attendees.

Webinar held at girls’ college

Under the auspices of G20 and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a webinar on “G20 Partnership: Economic Implications for India” was organised by the Postgraduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42. The purpose of the webinar was to analyse the role that India’s relationship with G20 and the advantages that it provides in a variety of areas, including trade and commerce, employment, tourism and climate change. Prof Nisha Aggarwal, Principal, welcomed the keynote speaker, Prof Aswini Nanda, a Professor at the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development, Sector 19.

Association signs MoU

A delegation of the Indian Investment Federation and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association visited Canada. The delegation, led by an academic, Dr Anshu Kataria, met MPs and signed an MoU in Montreal to explore new investment opportunities in Brampton. Dr Anshu Kataria and financial expert Krishnamurthy said there were immense possibilities in the field of academic and investment in Canada.