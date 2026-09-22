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Home / Chandigarh / World Alzheimer’s Day: Early diagnosis key to treatment, says PGI faculty

World Alzheimer’s Day: Early diagnosis key to treatment, says PGI faculty

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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PGI faculty members address mediapersons in Chandigarh on Monday.
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On World Alzheimer’s Day, the Department of Neurology, PGIMER, called for greater awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, stressing that early diagnosis has become increasingly important with the availability of new disease-modifying treatments in India.

Talking to mediapersons, senior faculty members Prof Dheeraj Khurana, Additional Professor Dr Sucharita Ray and Associate Professor Dr Karthik VM from the Department of Neurology, along with Prof Indu Verma from the Department of Biochemistry, highlighted the need for timely diagnosis, accurate identification of different causes of dementia, advanced diagnostic tools and stronger support systems for patients and caregivers.

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Prof Khurana highlighted that the treatment landscape for Alzheimer’s disease has changed significantly, making early recognition of symptoms more important than ever. “With disease-modifying medicines now available for Alzheimer’s disease in India, early diagnosis has assumed greater importance. These treatments are most effective in the early, mild stages of the disease. Timely diagnosis allows us to assess treatment eligibility and also helps families plan care better and maintain the patient’s quality of life,” he said.

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Prof Khurana urged families not to dismiss persistent memory problems and changes in daily functioning as merely a normal consequence of ageing.

Dr Ray said, “Dementia is a syndrome caused by several different diseases, and each patient needs to be evaluated carefully to identify the underlying cause. Early diagnosis can make a meaningful difference to treatment and care.” Highlighting the often-overlooked impact on caregivers, Dr Ray said families caring for people with dementia frequently faced substantial physical, emotional and financial stress.

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“Caregivers carry a significant part of the dementia burden. Supporting the caregiver is therefore an essential part of supporting the patient,” she added.

The department said it planned to introduce a panel of body-fluid tests for Alzheimer’s disease. Prof Verma said the advanced diagnostic facility would strengthen the institute’s ability to identify Alzheimer’s disease more accurately and at an earlier stage.

Drawing attention to the broader health challenges associated with dementia, Dr Karthik emphasised that patients often have comorbid conditions, including depression, which needed to be identified and addressed as part of comprehensive care. “Dementia rarely affects the patient in isolation. Conditions such as depression can coexist with dementia and influence the overall course of care,” he said.

Prof Khurana said, “Our focus is to streamline the dementia care pathway so that patients can move more efficiently from diagnosis to appropriate treatment and follow-up. We are also working towards a patient support programme that can provide families with greater guidance throughout the course of care.”

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