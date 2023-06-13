World Blood Donor Day: PGI to organise 3 blood donation camps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

The Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, will organise blood donation camps on World Blood Donor Day, which is observed on June 14. Three blood donation camps will be held in the city — at Punjab Governor’s House; Bridge Market, Sector 17; and Blood Donation Centre, Advanced Trauma Centre, PGI; — to create awareness about voluntary blood donation.

Noble cause All healthy adults aged between 18 and 65 are requested to come forward for the noble cause. They can donate blood at any of the three sites.

This year’s celebration will be marked as “Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav” under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The slogan for this year’s World Blood Donor Day campaign is “give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” It focuses on patients requiring life-long transfusion support and underlines the role every single person can play, by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma.

The day raises awareness about the importance of blood donation and recognises the contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors in saving lives and improving health. Every blood donation is the key to building a safe and sustainable blood supply and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Blood supply based on voluntary non-remunerated donation is vital for the management of accident and trauma victims, patients requiring surgeries, cancer patients, cases of bleeding during pregnancy and childbirth and cases of anaemia, including those requiring lifelong and regular blood transfusions for conditions such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia, etc.