World Cancer Day: Society gives financial aid to 27 cancer patients

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society provided financial help to 27 needy cancer patients on World Cancer Day.

On behalf of the organisation, each cancer patient was given an amount of Rs 10,000. Recipients of the aid included children, youth and adults. A total of Rs 2,70,000 financial assistance was given. Some needy patients were also given items such as sewing machines to help them earn a livelihood.

Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society was established in the memory of late Neelu Tulli, who herself suffered from cancer.

The financial aid was distributed by Siddhant Tulli and Manya Tulli, grandchildren of Neelu.

Renu Saigal, president of Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, said children belonging to cancer-inflicted families were provided free education under the Vidya Jyoti Project run by Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society.

Society’s administrator Ajay Tulli said: “We help patients who need money for treatment. All these beneficiaries are from economically weaker sections. One of the objectives of today’s event was to inspire people from different sections of society to help such cancer patients.”