World carrom champion visits coaching camp

Chandigarh, January 30
World carrom champion and national champion Rashmi Kumari visited a coaching camp during a short visit to Chandigarh at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
The camp was organised by the Chandigarh Carrom Association for the local junior team, which will take part in the forthcoming 47th Junior National Carrom Championship at Dadar from February 1 to 4.
In her maiden address, she shared her experience with Chandigarh players, motivated them and wished good luck for their best performance. She also gave tips to the participants by exhibiting skill on the carrom board. Rashmi also applauded the efforts put in the Chandigarh Carrom Association for promotion and development of the game.
Rashmi, who started carrom at the age of 8 years, represented Bihar in various national championships at the sub-junior and junior level.
