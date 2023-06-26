World Drug Day: 150 take part in motorcycle ride

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

To mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, organised a motorcycle ride in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police from Sukhna Lake to the NCB Chandigarh Office, Sector 66, Mohali, as part of “Nashe Se Azadi” Pakhwada.

Around 150 motorcycle riders participated in the event and over 1,000 spectators were present. The motorcycle ride was flagged off by Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police, UT.

During the event Mayor Anup Gupta, UT DIG, UT SSP and UT SP Ketan Bansal were also present. All participants and spectators took ‘Say Yes to Life, No to Drug’ pledge.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is organising “Nasha Se Azadi” Pakhwada from June 12-26 to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, known as World Drug Day.

Various programmes are being organised simultaneously in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh by the NCB to create awareness among the youth about the ill-effects of drugs.