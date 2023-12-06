World Soil Day celebrated

The Tribune School, Sector 29, Chd

An assembly of Class III B students was held on the occasion of the World Soil Day. The theme was ‘Soils: Where food begins’. Students enacted a play to explain about soil, its types and importance. Principal Rani Poddar lauded the students for their performance.

Government High School, Sector 54

Cluster no. 11 celebrated the World Disability Day at Government High School, Sector 54. Children participated in 50m and 100m hurdle race, shuttle race, yoga, shot put and a cultural programme. Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur gave prizes to the children.

Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, held its annual sports day at Sector-7 Sports Complex, Chandigarh. Dr Ginni Duggal, DEO, Mohali, was the chief guest. Races and other athletic events, were held for students as also for former teachers, alumni and parents. The winners were given prizes by principal Ranjeet Bedi.

GMS, NAC, Mani Majra

A mock drill was conducted at GMS, Pocket No. 6, NAC, by officials from the Fire Station, Mani Majra. The officials demonstrated protection measures in case of earthquake and fire.