World stroke day: Screening camp held at Panchkula Civil Hospital

Panchkula, October 30
On the occasion of World Stroke Day, a non-communicable disease (NCD) screening camp was organised at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here today.
Sanitation workers and Class IV employees of the Civil Hospital and the office of the Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, were screened for anaemia, hypertension, diabetes and cancer.
The camp was organised by the district NCD cell, Panchkula, under the guidance of Panchkula Civil Surgeon Mukta Kumar and under the supervision of Deputy Civil Surgeon (NCD) Dr Shivani Satija.
More than 60 personnel were screened at the camp, out of which 33 were found to be anaemic, nine having hypertension and seven diabetes.
All employees were orally examined and none were found to have oral cancer. All were advised on oral hygiene, maintenance and brushing techniques. Female staff members were also told about self-breast testing and advised to visit the Gynaecology Department for clinical breast testing and cervical cancer screening.
The participants were counselled on lifestyle changes and dietary modification by a counsellor, along with the distribution of pamphlets on hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, self-breast testing, cervical cancer, diet, exercise, menstrual hygiene and harmful effects of alcohol and smoking etc.
Apart from checking NCDs, the health workers also briefed the staff about the symptoms of stroke and precautions for the same.
Stroke is a life-threatening disease that occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is disrupted or reduced, causing brain tissue to not get oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die within a few minutes.
