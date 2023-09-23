World Tourism Week: Photo exhibition marks Day 1 of celebrations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

A photography exhibition marked the beginning of the World Tourism Week celebrations at the Sector 17 underpass here today. World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27.

Works of both amateur and professional photographers, each with a unique perspective, were on display at the exhibition. The photography exhibition aimed at celebrating the transformative power of tourism in connecting people and places. It served as a reminder of the breathtaking beauty and diversity world has to offer, encouraging all to explore, experience and appreciate the wonders of travel.

Aryan won the first prize worth Rs 8,000, while Sharanya Jain took home the second prize worth Rs 6,000 and Harsh Bansal the third prize worth Rs 4,000. Five consolation prizes worth Rs 1,000 each were won by Sahfoor Rehman, Rajesh Khurana, Amrit Panwar, Kavita Arora and Arun Khanna.

Punjabi singer-cum-actor Ammy Virk will perform at the Sector 17 Plaza tomorrow.