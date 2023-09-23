World Tourism Week: Photo exhibition marks Day 1 of celebrations

Chandigarh, September 22
A photography exhibition marked the beginning of the World Tourism Week celebrations at the Sector 17 underpass here today. World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27.
Works of both amateur and professional photographers, each with a unique perspective, were on display at the exhibition. The photography exhibition aimed at celebrating the transformative power of tourism in connecting people and places. It served as a reminder of the breathtaking beauty and diversity world has to offer, encouraging all to explore, experience and appreciate the wonders of travel.
Aryan won the first prize worth Rs 8,000, while Sharanya Jain took home the second prize worth Rs 6,000 and Harsh Bansal the third prize worth Rs 4,000. Five consolation prizes worth Rs 1,000 each were won by Sahfoor Rehman, Rajesh Khurana, Amrit Panwar, Kavita Arora and Arun Khanna.
Punjabi singer-cum-actor Ammy Virk will perform at the Sector 17 Plaza tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...