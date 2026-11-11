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Home / Chandigarh / Worth up to Rs 40 lakh abroad, Le Corbusier-designed heritage manhole covers stolen in Chandigarh, 2 held

Worth up to Rs 40 lakh abroad, Le Corbusier-designed heritage manhole covers stolen in Chandigarh, 2 held

The covers have been smuggled out of Chandigarh in the past and subsequently sold at international auctions

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:23 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of the Burail police post, said a police team led by him arrested the two accused  after an intensive investigation.
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The Chandigarh Police have arrested two persons in connection with the theft of heritage sewer covers designed by renowned architect Le Corbusier and recovered four such covers from their possession.

The thefts were reported from Sector 45 and 46. The incidents were captured on CCTV installed in the area.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of the Burail police post, said a police team led by him arrested the two accused  after an intensive investigation. One of the accused is 14-year-old Raja Ram, resident of Sector 65 A, Mohali, and the other, identified as Mukesh, is a resident of Attawa in Sector 42, Chandigarh.

The police have registered a case under Sections 303 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 317 (2) of the BNS has also been added at the Sector 34 police station.

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All four iron sewer covers have been recovered and taken into police possession, the Inspector said.

The heritage covers, designed by Le Corbusier, bear an impression of his master plan for Chandigarh. The heritage items are fetching record prices in the auctions held at the foreign countries.

Such covers have fetched prices ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 40 lakh at auctions abroad.

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The covers have been smuggled out of Chandigarh in the past and subsequently sold at international auctions.

Naveen said the accused were planning to break the covers into pieces and sell them to scrap dealers. However, the police arrested them before they could carry out the plan.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Municipal Corporation has lodged six complaints with the police over the thefts in the past week.

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Ajay Jagga, a member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council and the Chandigarh Heritage Item Protection Cell, hailed the police action. He said more than 3,000 such covers still existed in the city and required constant  monitoring to revent further thefts.

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