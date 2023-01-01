Writing akin to worship for me: Storyteller

Chandigarh, December 31
Writing is like worship for me. Today, I express my deepest gratitude towards all the characters of my stories as well as all those who have directly or indirectly contributed towards my writing journey.
This was stated by Shailja Kaushal Kochhar, who won award Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi award in story category for 2021. She added: “I have learnt from many writers, critics and philosophers and I will continue to learn from intellectuals all over the world.”
The akademi has announced award for the authors from the Union Territory for the year 2020 and 2021. It gives best book awards every year. These awards carry a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.
Among others, Kumar Harsh bagged the award in poetry category and Sulekha Sharma and Kiran Kalia in children literature category. Promila Rani Gupta and Ritu Bhanot won the honour in the translation category.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...