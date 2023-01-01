Writing akin to worship for me: Storyteller

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Writing is like worship for me. Today, I express my deepest gratitude towards all the characters of my stories as well as all those who have directly or indirectly contributed towards my writing journey.

This was stated by Shailja Kaushal Kochhar, who won award Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi award in story category for 2021. She added: “I have learnt from many writers, critics and philosophers and I will continue to learn from intellectuals all over the world.”

The akademi has announced award for the authors from the Union Territory for the year 2020 and 2021. It gives best book awards every year. These awards carry a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

Among others, Kumar Harsh bagged the award in poetry category and Sulekha Sharma and Kiran Kalia in children literature category. Promila Rani Gupta and Ritu Bhanot won the honour in the translation category.