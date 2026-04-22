Wrong handle, no FIR copy: Madhu Kishwar skips Chandigarh Police appearance

Scholar and academician Madhu Purnima Kishwar did not appear before the Investigating Officer at the Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, on Wednesday as directed by a police notice, citing two specific objections — a wrong X handle mentioned in the notice and the police’s failure to provide her a copy of the FIR registered against her.

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In a detailed written response to the Investigating Officer, Kishwar said she remained committed to cooperating fully with the probe but raised a pointed question about the very notice served on her. “The notice refers to the X (formerly Twitter) account @mandukishwar, not once but twice. This is NOT my X handle. Is it likely that the notice delivered to me was actually meant for someone else?” she wrote.

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The notice, issued by the Investigating Officer, PS-26, Chandigarh, and dated April 20, had directed Kishwar to appear at the police station on April 22 at 10 am. It asked her to produce the original device or mobile from which a video clip was posted on April 18, from X account @mandukishwar (https://x.com/madhukishwar), preserve the said clip without deletion or alteration, and not delete the said account. Kishwar’s actual X handle is @madhukishwar.

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Kishwar also flagged that she had not received a copy of the FIR lodged against her at PS-26 by Chandigarh advocate Satinder Singh, son of late Jatinder Singh, House No. 89, Sector 28/A, Chandigarh. “I cannot respond to the charges without a certified copy of the FIR,” she stated, adding that while she knew the 11 sections of the BNS and IT Act under which she had been booked, she remained “totally clueless” about the evidence that had been placed before police to merit the registration of the case. She urged the Investigating Officer to send her the FIR at the earliest, promising to furnish a convenient date to present herself as soon as she received it.

Kishwar also cited her health condition. A senior citizen, she said she was recovering from multiple surgeries conducted a few months ago at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and needed to plan any travel out of Delhi carefully.

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Even as she declined to appear, Kishwar expressed appreciation for the conduct of the police team — led by Inspectors Sarita Roy and Eram Rizvi — that visited her Delhi office on Tuesday morning around 11.30 am to hand-deliver the notice. She noted that she had refused to meet the delegation the previous night because they had reached her office well past 10 pm. “I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for the courteous and gracious behaviour of the police team,” she said.

Charged with circulating forged obscene content on social media

An FIR was registered against Kishwar and certain other social media users at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh on a complaint filed on April 19 by a city-based resident alleging circulation of forged and misleading social media posts and video clips containing obscene content, which allegedly misidentified a person in the video. The case was lodged under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 336(1) (forgery) and 356 (criminal defamation) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the IT Act.

According to the complainant, the person seen in the video is a travel vlogger whose wife had originally shared the video from her own social media account. Police recorded statements of the woman, her husband, and another person appearing in the clip during the preliminary investigation.

The Chandigarh Police had visited Kishwar late on Monday night to serve notice, but she declined to receive them, invoking the legal provision barring police from visiting or arresting women after dark and before sunrise. The team returned Tuesday morning to formally serve the notice.