Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school hosted the 7th interschool IT fest, “YPS Informatics and Robotics Symposium.” A total of 14 schools and 100 students participated to showcase innovative AI, robotics and IT skills in seven different categories. Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, emerged as the overall winner and bagged the ‘best team trophy’.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Students of the school won various medals in the Ripples’ 24, which was organised by DAV School, Sector 15. Nikita won the first prize in the Du Coeur Poetry Recitation Competition (English), while Mankunwar and Anmol secured second place in the chef competition. Consolidation Prizes were awarded to Tanvir (painting competition) and Pragundeep and Ojus (screenmaster).

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chd

The school was awarded India’s Best Schools 2024 by Careers360 for the fourth consecutive year. The school earned an AAAAA rating in the day school category. The director of the school, Vineeta Arora, congratulated the faculty and students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali