Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school hosted the 7th interschool IT fest, “YPS Informatics and Robotics Symposium.” A total of 14 schools and 100 students participated to showcase innovative AI, robotics and IT skills in seven different categories. Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, emerged as the overall winner and bagged the ‘best team trophy’.
PML SD Public School, Chandigarh
Students of the school won various medals in the Ripples’ 24, which was organised by DAV School, Sector 15. Nikita won the first prize in the Du Coeur Poetry Recitation Competition (English), while Mankunwar and Anmol secured second place in the chef competition. Consolidation Prizes were awarded to Tanvir (painting competition) and Pragundeep and Ojus (screenmaster).
Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chd
The school was awarded India’s Best Schools 2024 by Careers360 for the fourth consecutive year. The school earned an AAAAA rating in the day school category. The director of the school, Vineeta Arora, congratulated the faculty and students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...