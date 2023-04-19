Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, walk away with cricket title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 18

Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, won the 5th Under-15 Amanjit Memorial Inter-School T20 Cricket Tournament by registering a 53-run win over Learning Paths School (LPS).

Batting first, YPS posted 146/4 in 20 overs. In reply, LPS lads were restricted to 93/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

The tournament was organised in the memory of an old student of YPS Mohali Amanjit Singh. Earlier in the first semi-finals, YPS beat Saupin’s Chandigarh by 64 runs and LPS defeated Vivek High School by two runs. A total of eight teams participated in the tournament.