Yadavindra Public School win golf meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) won the Castle Strokes Junior Inter-School Golf Tournament organised at Forest Hills Golf and Country Club. The team won the title under the captaincy of Armaan Singh Virk. Delhi Public School, Sector 40, claimed the second position.

Kabir Gandhi played his best round today. Zorawar Singh Chahal won the boy’s overall title, while Zainab Kaur Maan won the overall trophy in the girls’ category. Barinder Singh Gill, president, Forest Hill Golf Club, along with Navjot Singh, director, Castle Strokes, awarded the winners. Coaches Pal Singh and Preetinder Kaur were also honoured at the event.

