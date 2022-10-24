Yadvindra Public School, Mohali, win U-14 cricket meet

Mohali, October 23
Yadvindra Public School, Mohali, won the Indian Public School Conference (IPSC ) U-14 Tournament, held at Pune. The YPS team remained unbeaten in the tournament.
In the final, the local outfit defeated DPS, Mathura Road, by 26 runs. Batting first, YPS scored 115/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the DPS team was bowled out for 89 runs in 18 overs only.
