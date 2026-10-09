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Home / Chandigarh / Yakshagana show captivates audience

Yakshagana show captivates audience

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Artistes perform “Yakshagana”, a dance drama, during a programme organised by the UT Administration under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative at Tagore Theatre on Thursday.
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The UT Administration organised a Yakshagana cultural programme, “Shri Devi Mahatme”, at Tagore Theatre under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative on Thursday.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was the chief guest. UT Chief Secretary Hiriadka Rajesh Prasad and Punjab Chief Secretary

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KAP Sinha attended the programme as special guests.

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Presented by the Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation, Mangaluru, the programme featured artistes who had travelled from Mangaluru.

Ahead of Navratri, the artistes brought alive the Mahishasur Vadh episode, depicting Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasur through a mesmerising performance.

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the play depicted the timeless message of the victory of good over evil. He appreciated the artistes for specially adapting the production into Hindi to make it accessible to the audience.

He expressed hope that many more such plays and cultural programmes would be organised in Chandigarh.

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