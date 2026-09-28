Yash, Mandeep win half-marathon

Yash Raj claimed the gold medal in the 21-km half-marathon event at the SK Tricity Marathon, which was flagged off by former international badminton player and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Mayor Saurabh Joshi.

Raj clocked 1:09:05 to win the event, followed by Shivnesh Singh (1:24:01) and Prince Sangwan (1:28:39). Mandeep Kaur claimed the top spot in the women category with a time of 1:39:31, followed by Pooja Pandey (1:48:36) and Amanpreet Kaur (2:08:29). In the women’s 10-km run, Muskan won gold by clocking 42:38, while Sita (43:35) and Khushi (45:53) finished second and third, respectively.

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Organiser Mukesh Mishra said nearly 8,000 people participated in the event.

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Saina emphasised that Indian athletes were capable of competing against rival nations such as Japan, South Korea and China in sports and physical fitness. “Regular exercise must become a daily habit. Young people should dedicate at least one hour every day to running or physical workouts, which could transform India into a true sporting nation,” she said.

The 21-km event was flagged off from Chandigarh Club and proceeded along Uttar Marg, past the Rose Garden and Sukhna Lake walkway, up to the Regulatory End before taking a U-turn. Participants completed two loops of the circuit. The 10-km run was completed in a single loop. A 3-km fun run also followed the same route.