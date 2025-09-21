Yash scores quickfire century in Minerva win against Delhi club

A fine ton by the 2022 India’s U-19 World Cup winning skipper Yash Dhull helped Minerva Academy Cricket Club defeat Delhi Ran Star Cricket Club by seven wickets in the opening match of the 30th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at Mahajan Cricket Ground. Dhull posted a quickfire 121 off 59 balls, studded with 12 sixes and eight boundaries.

Batting first, the Delhi outfit could manage only 179 in 49.3 overs. Aditya Verma posted the most 56 runs for the side, while Anmol Sharma (36) and Shubham Dubey (23) were the other main contributors. Skipper Mayank Rawat claimed four wickets, while Harshit Saini and Gursimran Singh grabbed two apiece for the bowling side. Arjun Raparia and Sohraab Dhaliwal took a wicket each. In reply, the Minerva Academy achieved the target in 17.1 overs. Dhull led the attack while Arpit Rana (23) and Anuj Rawat (21) were the other main contributors in the win. Shubham Dubey, Anmol Sharma and Aditya Verma claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

In the second match, the team of the UTCA Chandigarh posted a win over Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Batting first, the Chandigarh lads posted 251 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Raman Bishnoi scored a 95 off 78 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes. Shivam Bhambri (28), Tushar Joshi (26) and Jaskirat Singh Mehra (23) were the other main contributors with the bat. Rishit Saini picked three wickets for the bowling side, followed by Ankit Rajput and Ameya Dandekar (two wickets each) and Ali Murtaza (one wicket). In reply, the RBI lads scored 200/7 in the allotted overs. Jyot Chhaya (53) and Rajesh Bishnoi (43) were the best performers in the chase, while Sumit Kumar (27), Chiranjeevi (23) and Kuldeep Hooda (21) were the other scorers for the side. Kashyap claimed three, while Raman Bishnoi and Rohit Dhanda took two wickets each.