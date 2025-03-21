Yashashvi, Diti march into U-19 tennis semifinals

The quarterfinal action saw Yashashvi Balhara defeat Divyansh 8-5 to advance in the boys’ U-19 competition being organised by the UT Sports Department the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Tournament.

In the other encounters, Sobhit beat logged an 8-1 win over Sohrab Singh, while Shourya Jistu edged Ayaan Chandel 8-7(3) and Parmarth Kaushik bested Anuj Pal 8-3.

The girls’ U-19 competition saw the second round unfold, with Diti winning comfortably against Anshika 8-1, Priyanshi ousting Heena 8-2. Mokshika logging another easy 8-1 win over Nishita and Mannat overpowering Vanshika Yadav 8-2.

Advertisement

Sukhbir Singh, meanwhile, marched into the next round of the men’s 40+ category by defeating Dinesh Kumar 8-4. Prasang Rehaja easily defeated Varun Jagotia 8-1, while RN Sriwastwa also logged an identical 8-1 win over Ajit Singh.