Year on, 1 arrested for theft at crusher

Panchkula, April 6
The police today claimed to have arrested a person for stealing machine and material from a crusher site in Asrewali village a year ago.
The suspect has been identified as Mehardin of Asrewali. A case was registered on the complaint of Nazir, the owner of the crusher, on October 13, 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year