Year on, 4 Nepal natives held for robbery at MDC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 13

The police have arrested four persons in a case of robbery that took place at Mansa Devi Complex here in the year 2021.

The suspects have been identified as Gopal (35), alias Khagendra Sarki, a resident of Gurugram, Karan Bahadur (30) of Panchkula, Sky Singh (32) of Ludhiana and Tek Bahadur Saraki (22), alias Teka, of Panchkula. All are natives of Nepal.

had looted Rs 5.5 lakh, jewellery Three masked robbers entered the house of Anu Walia, aged 65, at MDC, Sector 4, on November 20, 2021.

At that time, the woman, her husband, a grandson and domestic help were at home while her son and daughter-in-law had gone out for some work.

One of the robbers was holding an iron rod, the other a sharp weapon.

The miscreants allegedly thrashed her husband, threatened to kill him.

They made off with Rs 5.50 lakh in cash, gold sets, about 10 diamond rings and other gold and silver ornaments.

In her complaint to the police on November 20, 2021, Anu Walia, aged 65 and a resident of Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, had stated that her son and daughter-in-law had gone out for some work and she, along with her husband and a grandson, was at home when around 3:55 pm, three masked persons entered the house. One of them was holding an iron rod in his hand and another a sharp-edged weapon.

The miscreants allegedly started beating her husband and threatened to kill him. The complainant sat in the corner of a room out of fear.

The miscreants looted Rs 5.50 lakh in cash, gold sets, about 10 diamond rings and other gold and silver ornaments and left the place.

A case under Sections 392, 394, 395, 450 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi police station, Panchkula.

Following investigation, the Sector 26 crime branch arrested the suspects for the crime.

Inspector Mohindra Singh Dhanda of the crime branch informed that one of the suspects, Karan Bahadur, was hired by the complainant 10-15 days ago for work at home. He, along with his aides, committed the crime.

The suspects were arrested from Gurugram.