Year on, AITA tourneys make a comeback at Chandigarh Sec 10 complex

Almost after one year of taking over the Sector 10 sports complex from the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), the UT Chandigarh Sports Council got a major boost with the allotment of All-India Tennis Association (AITA) tournaments.

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The city has been awaiting hosting of national-level events since September 2025, the time when the complex was claimed back by the Sports Department.

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As per the latest update, the Chandigarh Sports Council in association with the CLTA will host the AITA Championship Series Tournament for boys and girls in the U-12 and U-16 categories from October 17 to 23, followed by another AITA Super Series Tournament for boys and girls in the U-14 and U-16 categories from November 28 to December 4. Both tournaments have been listed on the AITA’s website, making these two the first such events since September 2025.

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The council has also requested the stakeholders to allot International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors J200 Tournament, to be held from January 11 to 16, 2027, making it the first-ever international event since last September. “The Chandigarh Sports Council is all set to help the city re-emerge as the hub for hosting tennis tournaments. The arena is functioning under the department, and with the support of the local association we are committed to promoting the sport and players,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports.

Previously, the local association used to host national ranking tournaments/talent series almost every week. However, after losing the possession of the Sector 10 complex, the association struggled to plan tournaments for local kids.

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The CLTA had last hosted an AITA National Series for U-16 in August 2025, and was scheduled to host the AITA Women’s in September. However, on September 12, the Chandigarh Administration terminated the lease and the matter was reported exclusively in these columns.

“The return of these two AITA events and one ITF event will be beneficial for local tennis players. It will also open gates for hosting more tournaments from next year as the complex has a vast number of courts,” said Mahesh, a local coach.