Year on, Chandigarh cinemas await dynamic ticket pricing rollout

Even after nearly 20 months, the proposed dynamic ticket pricing system for cinema halls in Chandigarh remains on hold, with objections from the taxation department delaying its implementation.

The UT Administration had planned to introduce a flexible pricing system that would allow cinema operators to vary ticket rates according to demand for a film. However, despite the system being in place in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, as well as metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh is yet to implement the policy.

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A draft policy, modelled on the systems in Punjab and Haryana, was prepared in February last year but is yet to be finalised.

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A senior official said the taxation department had raised concerns over the potential impact of flexible ticket pricing on the Administration’s revenue.

At present, cinema operators are allowed to revise ticket prices only twice a year. Under the proposed policy, they would be able to increase rates during periods of high demand and lower them on weekdays or during lean periods.

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Officials said the new system would also allow operators to charge different rates for different films and vary ticket prices at different times of the day, subject to the proposed policy’s conditions, including restrictions on weekends.

Currently, ticket prices in Chandigarh remain largely fixed, with only limited variation between weekdays and weekends. In contrast, cinemas in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula already have greater flexibility to adjust rates according to demand.

The proposed policy is expected to remove the existing cap on ticket price revisions, allowing operators to adjust rates dynamically. The Administration anticipates that the system could benefit both moviegoers and the exchequer, with lower prices during periods of weak demand and higher collections through an increase in taxable ticket sales.

However, the proposal remains pending as the Administration weighs the possible revenue implications of the change.