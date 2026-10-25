DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Year on, Chandigarh cinemas await dynamic ticket pricing rollout

Year on, Chandigarh cinemas await dynamic ticket pricing rollout

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Elante mall in Chandigarh. file photo
Advertisement

Even after nearly 20 months, the proposed dynamic ticket pricing system for cinema halls in Chandigarh remains on hold, with objections from the taxation department delaying its implementation.

The UT Administration had planned to introduce a flexible pricing system that would allow cinema operators to vary ticket rates according to demand for a film. However, despite the system being in place in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, as well as metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh is yet to implement the policy.

Advertisement

A draft policy, modelled on the systems in Punjab and Haryana, was prepared in February last year but is yet to be finalised.

Advertisement

A senior official said the taxation department had raised concerns over the potential impact of flexible ticket pricing on the Administration’s revenue.

At present, cinema operators are allowed to revise ticket prices only twice a year. Under the proposed policy, they would be able to increase rates during periods of high demand and lower them on weekdays or during lean periods.

Advertisement

Officials said the new system would also allow operators to charge different rates for different films and vary ticket prices at different times of the day, subject to the proposed policy’s conditions, including restrictions on weekends.

Currently, ticket prices in Chandigarh remain largely fixed, with only limited variation between weekdays and weekends. In contrast, cinemas in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula already have greater flexibility to adjust rates according to demand.

The proposed policy is expected to remove the existing cap on ticket price revisions, allowing operators to adjust rates dynamically. The Administration anticipates that the system could benefit both moviegoers and the exchequer, with lower prices during periods of weak demand and higher collections through an increase in taxable ticket sales.

However, the proposal remains pending as the Administration weighs the possible revenue implications of the change.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts