Year on, court acquits accused in POCSO case

Chandigarh, December 25

A local Court has acquitted a person arrested in a POCSO Act case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the suspect. The police registered the case against the suspect under Sections 363, 366, 376 (1), and 376 (2) (n) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act in 2022. The case was registered based on the complaint of the minor victim’s mother.

The complainant told the police that she, along with her husband and their five children, reside in a rented apartment. She said that in June 2022, her 16-year-old daughter left the house without informing anyone, and during the course of the investigation, the daughter was allegedly recovered from the suspect.

Subsequently, the suspect was arrested by the police and was presented in court after the completion of the investigation. Finding a prima-facie case, charges against the suspect were framed, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. AS Gujral, the counsel for the suspect, argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the case. He said that there were no medical records that may prove the prosecution’s case. He also said that the victim did not supported the prosecution’s case, as there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses regarding the recovery of the girl.

However, the public prosecutor argued that the complainant has levelled specific allegations against the suspect. He said that though the victim may have turned hostile, a portion of her testimony has remained consistent. After hearing the arguments from both parties, the court acquitted the suspect of all the charges.

The court said that the victim stated that she had left the house in June 2022 as she was beaten by her mother frequently and that she stayed at her friend’s house. She has not levelled any allegations against the suspect; rather, she has not even identified the suspect. There is no medical or forensic evidence to link the suspect with the victim.

The court said that merely the recovery of the victim with the suspect in a public place, such as a park or a road, does not prove the charge under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC, especially when the victim has refused to identify the suspect in court along with her signature on the arrest memo. The court also said that there is no substantial evidence to prove the charges against the suspect. Thus, the prosecution had failed to prove the charges. Consequently, the suspect stands acquitted of the charges framed against him.