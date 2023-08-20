Year on, man walks free in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

A Fast Track Court Special Judge has acquitted a Punjab resident, Narinder Singh, in a rape case.

He had been booked under Section 376 (2)(n) of the IPC on May 30 last year following a complaint by a woman in Chandigarh.

According to the complainant, she had met Narinder through a friend last year. Narinder allegedly told her that he was a well-connected person who had access to many government officials.

She alleged he later told her that he had arranged a job for her and called her to meet him for an interview. She said she fell for it and agreed to meet Narinder, who took her to a government accommodation. She said he served her tea, and she fell unconscious after drinking it. Narinder then raped her and clicked obscene photographs of her, she said.

She further alleged that Narinder took her to various hotels in Chandigarh and raped her there.

Himanshu Sharma, the counsel for the accused, contended that he had been falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor asserted that the prosecution had proved the case against Narinder.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused while observing that the charges against him were not borne out by any oral, medical or forensic evidence on record.