Year on, no tribunal by Rlys to hear out farmers

Panchkula, January 14
Even after over a year and a half, the Railways is yet to set up a tribunal for enhancement of compensation to the owners of farmland acquired for laying of the Chandigarh-Baddi line.
The Northern Railway had acquired the land by issuing a notification number 1012 (E) on March 3, 2021, under the Railways Act, 1989. Farmers claimed they were awarded very less compensation. Despite repeated requests, the Railways has not appointed any arbitrator or appellate authority till date.
The farmers are not satisfied with the compensation given to them (Rs 45 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore per acre) and sought an increase in the relief. The farmers said the National Highway Authority of India had awarded Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 8.7 crore per acre compensation for the land acquired for the construction of the Sukhomajri-Baddi bypass road.
Advocate Vijay Bansal, senior vice-president of Haryana Kisan Congress, has sent a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding action on the farmers’ demand at the earliest.
Bansal said the land was fertile and also fell under the limits of the Kalka Municipal Council. However, ignoring these facts, very less compensation was awarded to the owners of the land. “The acquisition not only damaged the fertile land of the farmers, but they also received very less compensation. Now, no arbitrator or appellate authority has been appointed to increase the compensation,” he said.
