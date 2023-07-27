Year on, Panchkula police nab fugitive

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 26

The police have arrested a fugitive involved in a case involving fraudulent widow pensions.

The suspect, Rajendra Kumar, was on the run for almost a year. On August 18 last year, an investigation conducted by the District Social Welfare Department, Panchkula, had revealed that certain persons were availing widow pensions by submitting fake death certificates.

A case was registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station.

The suspect was allegedly involved in nearly a dozen cases.

Rajendra Kumar was presented in a court today, which remanded him in police custody for two days.

