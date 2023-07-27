Year on, Panchkula police nab fugitive

Panchkula, July 26
The police have arrested a fugitive involved in a case involving fraudulent widow pensions.
The suspect, Rajendra Kumar, was on the run for almost a year. On August 18 last year, an investigation conducted by the District Social Welfare Department, Panchkula, had revealed that certain persons were availing widow pensions by submitting fake death certificates.
A case was registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station.
The suspect was allegedly involved in nearly a dozen cases.
Rajendra Kumar was presented in a court today, which remanded him in police custody for two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA
Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...
Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border
Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses
Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go
The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...