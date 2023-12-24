Year on, street lights on ROB non-functional

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 23

The streetlights on the railway overbridge (ROB) connecting Sirhind with Fatehgarh Sahib have been defunct for one year, and the issue of their maintenance has become a bone of contention between different departments. The defunct streetlights have caused inconvenience to commuters over the past year but, with devotees set to throng the area for Shaheedi Jor Mela in the coming days, the risk of accidents is likely to increase manifold.

The streetlights on the ROB on the Sirhind bypass are maintained by the PWD B&R Department, and the streetlights at the T-point on way to Jyoti Swarup Sahib Chowk are maintained by the Sewerage Board. Interestingly, the streetlights on the ROB in Sirhind town do not fall under the jurisdiction of any department.

When contacted, PWD JE Onkar Singh said the department has handed over the maintenance of the inner ROB to the Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib. He added that the lights installed around the gurdwara are under the department’s jurisdiction.

Devinder Singh, municipal council incharge, said that the maintenance of the streetlights is the responsibility of the PWD B&R department or the Sewerage Board, and that the MC is not responsible for the maintenance of streetlights.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sirhind block president, Ramesh Kumar Soun, said that the MLA for the constituency is aware of the problem of defunct streetlights in the city.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib