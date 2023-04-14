Year on, two land in Panchkula police net for Rs 1.78 lakh robbery

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 13

The Sector 26 crime branch of the local police has arrested two persons for robbing a man of Rs 1.78 lakh after forcing him to smell an intoxicant.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravi, a resident of Gandhi Nagar near Thanesar of Kurukshetra district, and Dhan Bahadur, a resident of Deha Basti in Sadar Thanesar.

In his complaint to the police on May 18 last year, the victim, Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Haryoli village in Raipur Rani, had stated that he had sold his sheep to a trader for Rs 1.78 lakh. He said he went to a bank in Barwala to deposit the money when on entering its premises two men coaxed him to come out and made him smell drugs following which he fell unconscious. He said on regaining consciousness, he found his bag with money stolen.

A case under Section 379 and 328 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons at th Raipur Rani police station.

A crime branch team, led by Inspector Mohinder Singh Dhanda, arrested the two suspects in the case yesterday. They were produced in court today, which remanded them in four-day police custody for further investigation and to recover the stolen amount.