Year to go, Kuldeep Singh Chahal relieved as Chandigarh SSP

Chandigarh, December 12

The UT Administration today relieved Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal from his duties, nearly a year before his three-year deputation was supposed to end.

Immediately after relieving Chahal, the administration gave the charge of SSP (Law & Order) to SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, a 2011-batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, in addition to her own duties. This is perhaps the first time a Chandigarh SSP has been relieved ahead of the completion of deputation period.

The order issued by the Chandigarh Administration’s Home Department read: “The UT Administrator is pleased to relieve Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP, UT, from the Chandigarh Administration/Police with immediate effect to enable him to join new assignment with the Government of Punjab.”

The decision to relieve Chahal has taken many by surprise in the Police Department. While officials were tight-lipped over the development, sources in the department claimed differences between Chahal and senior officers led to the move.

A 2009-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, Chahal had taken charge in October 2020. In fact, Chahal was posted as the SSP after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) turned down then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore’s recommendation of 2011-batch officer Vivek Sheel Soni for the post.

Before being selected to the Indian Police Service, Chahal, who hails from Haryana, was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Chandigarh Police when he cracked the Civil Services examination.

Sources said the UT Administration will soon seek a panel of three IPS officers from the Punjab Government for a fresh appointment to the post. Under the norms, SSP (Law & Order) is reserved for a Punjab-cadre officer and SSP (Traffic) for Haryana.