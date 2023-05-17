Years on, Sec 76/77 road awaits repairs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

A patch on the road separating Sectors 77 and 76 is in a poor condition. It has not been repaired for years now.

The road has a private hospital and a spiritual centre on its sides. Both draw visitors in big numbers daily and each one of them bears the inconvenience grudgingly. It is a safety hazard as the patch is damaged and dust and gravel strewn all over the road. There are crater-like potholes with a tricky curve nearby. Unfamiliar vehicle drivers run the risk of losing balance and hitting other road users, especially two-wheelers. Speeding cars and four-wheelers swerve dangerously to one side or the other to avoid potholes.

Neither the Municipal Corporation nor GMADA own up the patch and repair it. The patch missed the repair work even during the recarpeting of roads in April this year.

Road users said they felt it was a safety hazard each time they crossed the road.

“Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar kicked off the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week under the “Surakhiat Punjab-Sohna Punjab” campaign from Mohali yesterday but he did not see the condition of roads here. If the government resolves to repair one patch of a road daily in every district, a lot of work would be done during the Road Safety Week. That would be more meaningful than running these social events,” said Manmohan Singh, a Mohali resident.

MC officials said patchwork would be done in the coming days to repair broken stretches.