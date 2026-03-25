Yellow alert again: Western disturbance set to stir Tricity weather Thursday onwards

A fresh western disturbance is set to impact Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula over the next four days, prompting a yellow alert and bringing a change in weather conditions later this week, even as the region continues to witness warmer-than-usual nights.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the latest system follows closely on the heels of a similar western disturbance that affected the region last week, underlining a pattern of repeated atmospheric activity typical of the pre-monsoon season.

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In the past 24 hours, Mohali recorded a minimum temperature of 17.9°C, making it the warmest night in Punjab and the second warmest across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

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Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9°C, close to normal, while the maximum settled at 29.4°C.

Across the region, maximum temperatures have been on the rise. Chandigarh recorded 31.2°C, up by 1.8°C from the previous day, while temperatures in Punjab remained above normal by 2.4°C on average.

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Relative humidity levels in Chandigarh ranged between 85 per cent and 63 per cent, indicating increasing moisture in the atmosphere.

RAIN, CLOUDS AHEAD

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds at 30-40 kmph and a partly cloudy sky for the next two days on Thursday and Friday, with conditions turning favourable for light rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at 50-60 kmph towards the weekend on Sunday and Monday under the influence of the incoming western disturbance.

From March 25 onwards, light rain is likely at isolated places, increasing to a few places on March 26, 27, 29 and 30.

The five-day forecast for the Tricity indicates a gradual dip in temperatures with maximum temperatures to hover between 31°C and 28°C. and minimum temperatures between 19°C and 17°C.

WESTERN DISTURBANCE EFFECT

Meteorologists attribute the fluctuating weather to successive western disturbances — weather systems originating over the Mediterranean region that travel eastwards, bringing clouds, rain and occasional thunderstorms to north India. The repeated spells are not only preventing a sharp rise in daytime temperatures, but are also pushing up night temperatures due to increased cloud cover and moisture.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While the next two days may remain largely dry with partial cloudiness, the yellow alert signals the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds as the system becomes active. Residents can expect brief spells of rain, cloud build-up and marginal cooling towards the weekend.

Overall, the Tricity is set for a dynamic weather phase, with alternating warm conditions and intermittent rainfall driven by back-to-back western disturbances.