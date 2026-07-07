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Home / Chandigarh / Yellow alert brings little rain to Chandigarh, more wet days ahead

Yellow alert brings little rain to Chandigarh, more wet days ahead

Rainfall activity is likely to increase in Chandigarh from Wednesday, with intermittent spells expected through Thursday; heavy rain warning continues till Sunday

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:08 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Weather turns cool after a light drizzle in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
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A day after scattered heavy rain in parts of the city, Chandigarh remained largely dry on Tuesday despite a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

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Barring brief spells of light drizzle at isolated places during the afternoon, no significant rainfall was recorded in the city till the filing of this report. The forecast of heavy rain under the yellow alert did not materialise.

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The maximum temperature rose to 36.6°C, an increase of 1.6 degrees Celsius over Monday and 2.2 degrees above normal, indicating a return of warmer daytime conditions. The minimum temperature, however, fell by 2.2 degrees to 25.6°C, settling 1 degree below normal. Relative humidity varied between 54 per cent and 81 per cent during the day.

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The city recorded 9.8 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, while only 0.4 mm rainfall was measured between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Chandigarh’s cumulative seasonal rainfall stood at 62.8 mm, remaining 68.2 per cent below normal.

The weather office has retained the yellow alert through Sunday, except Friday, for thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

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According to the forecast, rainfall activity is likely to increase from Wednesday, with intermittent spells of rain expected through Thursday. While no weather warning has been issued for Friday, another spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely over the weekend under the continuing yellow alert.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C during the next five days, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 25°C to 27°C.

An IMD spokesperson said rainfall during the monsoon season would continue to occur in spells.

“Monsoon conditions remain favourable over Chandigarh. Rainfall activity is expected to remain intermittent, with isolated heavy spells during the week. The spatial distribution of rainfall will continue to vary, with some areas receiving more rain than others.”

What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean?

Yellow: Be aware. Weather may affect routine activities. Keep updated and exercise caution.

Orange: Be prepared. Weather is likely to disrupt transport, utilities and outdoor activities. Follow official advisories.

Red: Take action. Severe weather is expected. High risk of significant disruption and damage. Follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

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