DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Yellow alert fizzles out, weather warnings till Sunday withdrawn

Yellow alert fizzles out, weather warnings till Sunday withdrawn

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A day after the orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain proved false, the yellow alert for heavy rain on Wednesday also passed without any major impact in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Residents woke up to a brief spell of rain around 5 am, followed by overcast skies and a cool breeze. However, no further rainfall was recorded during the day despite favourable weather conditions.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 7.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chandigarh during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday. No rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature continued to rise after Tuesday’s increase. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C on Wednesday, up 1.9 degrees from the previous day and 0.4 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also increased by 0.7 degree to 24.7°C, though it remained 2.2 degrees below normal. Relative humidity remained high under partly cloudy to overcast conditions.

The IMD, in its evening media bulletin, has withdrawn all weather warnings for Chandigarh from Thursday to Sunday, indicating subdued monsoon activity over the city during the period. The forecast, however, suggests partly cloudy skies with the possibility of isolated light rain or thundershowers.

Advertisement

The yellow alert will return on Monday and Tuesday, when the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The five-day forecast indicates maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 34°C and 35°C and the minimum around 25°C, with humidity remaining high under monsoon conditions.

“The current monsoon phase is likely to remain weak over Chandigarh through the weekend. Rainfall activity is expected to increase again from Monday under favourable monsoon conditions, with isolated heavy spells likely during the early part of the next week,” an IMD spokesperson said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts