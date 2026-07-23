Yellow alert fizzles out, weather warnings till Sunday withdrawn

A day after the orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain proved false, the yellow alert for heavy rain on Wednesday also passed without any major impact in Chandigarh.

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Residents woke up to a brief spell of rain around 5 am, followed by overcast skies and a cool breeze. However, no further rainfall was recorded during the day despite favourable weather conditions.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 7.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chandigarh during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday. No rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

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The maximum temperature continued to rise after Tuesday’s increase. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C on Wednesday, up 1.9 degrees from the previous day and 0.4 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also increased by 0.7 degree to 24.7°C, though it remained 2.2 degrees below normal. Relative humidity remained high under partly cloudy to overcast conditions.

The IMD, in its evening media bulletin, has withdrawn all weather warnings for Chandigarh from Thursday to Sunday, indicating subdued monsoon activity over the city during the period. The forecast, however, suggests partly cloudy skies with the possibility of isolated light rain or thundershowers.

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The yellow alert will return on Monday and Tuesday, when the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The five-day forecast indicates maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 34°C and 35°C and the minimum around 25°C, with humidity remaining high under monsoon conditions.

“The current monsoon phase is likely to remain weak over Chandigarh through the weekend. Rainfall activity is expected to increase again from Monday under favourable monsoon conditions, with isolated heavy spells likely during the early part of the next week,” an IMD spokesperson said.