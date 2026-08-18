Yellow alert for heavy rain in Tricity today

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places on Tuesday. Several parts of the city experienced showers on Monday evening.

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Chandigarh’s maximum temperature fell to 34.6°C, down 1.6 degrees from the previous day. The minimum temperature declined to 24°C, also 1.6 degrees below the previous day's level. Relative humidity ranged from 68% to 97%.

The IMD’s five-day forecast for the Tricity indicates rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with maximum temperature around 33°C and minimum around 25°C. Rainfall activity is expected to continue thereafter, with temperatures rising gradually to 34°C by Thursday and remaining around that level through Saturday.

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The city’s seasonal rainfall since June 1 stood at 452.7 mm till 8.30 am, with the IMD putting the rainfall deficit at 26.4%.