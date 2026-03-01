Yellow alert for thunderstorm from Sunday

Clear skies and above-normal temperatures are set to give way to stormy weather by the weekend, with the local Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in the Tricity on March 29 and 30.

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A special weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today warned that a fresh western disturbance is likely to influence the Himalayan region from March 28, triggering a sharp increase in weather activity across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from March 29 onwards.

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Thursday remained warm and largely dry across the Tricity. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4°C — two degrees above normal — while the minimum settled at 18.7°C, also two degrees above normal.

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Across the region, Patiala logged the highest maximum in Punjab at 34°C, which is 4.3°C above normal, while Nuh in Haryana recorded 35.6°C — the highest in that state.

FIVE-DAY OUTLOOK

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The next two days — Friday and Saturday (March 27-28) — will remain largely dry with partly cloudy sky. Temperatures in Chandigarh are expected to hover around 30°C maximum and 18-19°C minimum.

The weather will turn from Sunday. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning with winds, is likely on March 29 and 30 — prompting IMD to place both days under yellow alert for the Tricity.

ADVISORY

The IMD has urged residents to avoid venturing outdoors during thunderstorm. Farmers have been specifically advised to protect standing wheat and other rabi crops from strong winds and hail, and to avoid irrigation, pesticide spraying or fertiliser application during stormy weather