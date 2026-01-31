Yellow alert in Chandigarh Tricity: Met predicts rain, thunderstorms on Sunday

Dense to very dense fog enveloped Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula for over an hour on Saturday morning between 8.30 am and 10 am, reducing visibility before the haze lifted, and a bright sunny spell followed.

As the day progressed, skies turned partly cloudy, setting the stage for a wet start to February, with the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, issuing a yellow alert for Sunday, warning of fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph at isolated places across the Tricity region.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) media bulletin, the weather during the past 24 hours remained dry over Chandigarh and neighbouring areas, though dense to very dense fog was reported at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature settled at 22.2°C, registering a rise of 1.2°C over the previous day and standing about 2.8°C above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.7°C, a fall of 1.1°C from the previous night and slightly below normal. No rainfall was recorded during the period.

Relative humidity levels in the city remained high, reflecting lingering winter moisture. The maximum relative humidity touched 96 per cent, while the minimum hovered around 51 per cent, conditions that supported the formation of morning fog. Winds remained calm through most of the day, with no significant change in wind direction or speed reported over the last 24 hours.

On Monday, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places, after which skies are likely to clear. From Tuesday onwards, the Tricity region is forecast to experience mostly clear weather, with daytime temperatures gradually dipping to around 19–21°C and night temperatures falling to between 6°C and 10°C over the next five days.

With foggy mornings, a brief return of sunshine and rain on the cards, residents can expect classic winter variability as February begins on a wet note before calmer and clearer conditions set in later in the week.