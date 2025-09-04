Yellow alert issued for Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula; heavy rain expected next week
Following Wednesday’s deluge in the Tricity, caused by the region’s heaviest and highest-ever single-day rainfall in the recent past, Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula began to return to normal on Thursday. Today, scattered light to medium showers were experienced intermittently as residents along the Sukhna Choe, Ghaggar River, Patiala Ki Rao, Jayanti Ki Rao, and other seasonal rivulets and nullahs struggled to put their lives back on track.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated places in Chandigarh and Haryana on Friday. However, the weather is likely to remain dry over the weekend. Thereafter, there is a forecast for another spell of heavy rain in the region from next Monday to Wednesday.
The weather department has predicted a partially cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in the Tricity region for the next five days, until September 9. During this period, the day and night temperatures are likely to remain between a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.
In the past 24 hours, Panchkula recorded a 76-mm downpour, while Chandigarh and Mohali logged 21.3-mm and 18.5-mm of rainfall, respectively. While the temperature dipped slightly during the day, the night temperature soared by up to 3 degrees. The relative humidity in Chandigarh remained at 95 per cent today.
TRICITY METER
CITY MAX MIN RAIN
Chandigarh 29.1°C 23°C 21.3 mm
Mohali 30.1°C 25.1°C 18.5 mm
Panchkula 30.4°C 23.9°C 76 mm
(SOURCE: IMD)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now