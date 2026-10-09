Yellow alert returns as Tricity braces for weekend thunderstorms

After two days of relative relief, temperatures began rising again across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Friday, even as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds from Saturday to Monday.

The weather department has forecast gusty winds of 40-50 kmph accompanying thunderstorms and lightning on all three days. Scattered rainfall is likely on Sunday, while isolated showers may occur on the other forecast days through Wednesday.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3°C on Friday, up 1.1°C from the previous day and 0.2°C above normal. The minimum also rose by 1.2°C to 23.4°C, remaining 4.1°C above normal.

Advertisement

Mohali recorded a maximum of 32.2°C, up 0.9°C from the previous day, while its minimum rose by 1.1°C to 23.8°C. Panchkula recorded a maximum of 30.8°C, up 1.1°C, and a minimum of 22°C, up 1.6°C, to stay coolest in the Tricity.

The rise in both day and night temperatures marks a reversal of the cooling recorded earlier in the week. While daytime readings in Chandigarh and Mohali were close to normal, night temperatures remained appreciably above normal.

Advertisement

Relative humidity remained high in Chandigarh, ranging from 56% to 87%, adding to the muggy conditions. The city recorded no rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Its October rainfall total remained 7.8 mm, 29.1% below normal.

The five-day forecast for the Tricity puts maximum temperatures at 30°C on Saturday, 29°C on Sunday, 30°C on Monday, 31°C on Tuesday and 32°C on Wednesday. Minimum temperatures are forecast to fall from 23°C on Saturday to 22°C on Sunday and 21°C from Monday through Wednesday.

The broader forecast indicates isolated rainfall in Punjab and Haryana on Friday and Saturday, with scattered activity likely on Sunday. Isolated showers may continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Across the region, the average maximum temperature rose by 1.3°C in Haryana and 1.1°C in Punjab on Friday, with both states remaining near normal. Hisar recorded Haryana’s highest maximum at 37.3°C, while Faridkot recorded Punjab’s highest at 38.2°C.

The yellow alert calls for caution over the weekend and on Monday, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds expected to accompany the possibility of rain.