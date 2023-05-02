Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has yet again failed to allot even a single liquor vend during the ninth auction held for the allotment of the remaining 22 liquor vends. Even during the eighth auction, there were no takers.

The auction was held for the remaining vends after slashing the reserve price by 25%. In the seventh auction, three liquor vends were sold, while in the sixth one, there were no takers. Of the 95 vends in the UT, only 73 vends have been sold so far.

A senior officer said they would hold another auction after further slashing the reserve price. A decision in this regard would be taken soon.

For financial year 2023-24, the department looks to generate Rs 830 crore from licence fee after auction of liquor vends. So far, the department has managed to collect nearly Rs 400 crore.

The liquor vend at Dhanas, located near Mullanpur, which fetched the highest bid in the past two years failed to find takers this time again.

Last year, the vend had received the highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 crore, against the reserve price of Rs 10.39 crore, whereas in 2021, the vend had again received the highest bid of Rs 11.55 crore.