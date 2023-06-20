Yoga Day rehearsals held at Rock Garden

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

In preparation for 9th International Day of Yoga, the Directorate of AYUSH organised a successful rehearsal of yoga protocol at Rock Garden here.

Purohit to be chief guest Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the chief guest, while Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

A diverse array of yoga associations and non-governmental organisations participated in the rehearsal, showcasing their commitment to the promotion of yoga and well-being.

The UT Administration is going to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21. The event will take place at Rock Garden, Phase III, here. This year’s event will be observed on the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, emphasizing the global unity and harmony that yoga promotes.

The 9th International Day of Yoga serves as a significant platform to celebrate the ancient practice of yoga and its profound impact on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. By bringing together yoga enthusiasts, professionals and organizations, the Administration aims at fostering a sense of unity and solidarity in the pursuit of holistic wellness.

The UT-level event at Rock Garden on June 21 promises to be an unforgettable experience, combining the serene ambiance of the location with the transformative power of yoga.

A total of 1,000 participants would perform yoga at Rock Garden, whereas a large number of participants will perform yoga at about 100 other locations in the city.