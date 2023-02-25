Yoga session conducted

Saint Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

A yoga session was conducted for students of Classes VI and VII. Roshan Lal, a yoga instructor, presided over the session.

Paragon Sr Secondary, Mohali

The school celebrated its 42nd foundation day with zeal and zest. The morning assembly began with Saraswati Vandana followed by singing of the school song, “Humhara Paragon”. Principal Jasmeet Kaur congratulated the staff and students on the occasion.

Brookfield Int’l, New Chandigarh

The school held an interactive workshop on stress management and exam anxiety for its students. The objective was to educate students on ways to deal with stress to excel in their day to day activities, including the upcoming final exams.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

An awards ceremony was organised at the school. The "All-Rounder of the Year" award was won by Shreyas Damodar Patil of Class 10 . 'Student of the Year' award went to Yashi Jhangir, a commerce student of Class 12.

Golden Bells, Mohali

Students of pre-nursery to Class 3 participated in various events during a sports day meet organised on the school premises. Winners were awarded trophies and certificates.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec, Chandigarh

Students of Class 1 and 2 carried out a ‘planting peace tree’ activity to spread a message, ‘Protecting our environment is the need of an hour’. Students planted saplings outside the school campus with Principal Monica Chawla and coordinator Shelza Arora.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The school held a talk on ‘Cervical Cancer’ by Pradeep Kumar Saha, Professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, PGI, for its staff members.

St Xavier's, Panchkula

Students bid a fond farewell to the outgoing students of Class X. Adil Jassal of Class 9 presented a farewell speech. School Captain Reetul Ahluwalia expressed her gratitude to mentors for their invaluable contribution in making the journey a memorable one.