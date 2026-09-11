You rent in Chandigarh? Everything just changed

New Tenancy Rules, 2026 mandate written agreements, digital registration, fixed dispute timelines; what every landlord and tenant must now know and do

If you rent out a flat, live in a rented house, run a shop on rented premises or are among the thousands of students, government employees and professionals who call a rented address in Chandigarh home, Thursday’s notification changes the rules of your arrangement significantly and immediately.

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The Chandigarh Administration has notified the Union Territory of Chandigarh Tenancy Rules, 2026, operationalising the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, as extended to the UT. In plain terms, every landlord and tenant in Chandigarh — residential and commercial — now operates under an entirely new legal framework, replacing one that had not been updated since 1949.

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Why this was needed

For 76 years, tenancy in Chandigarh was governed by the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949 — a law framed before the city even existed. Verbal agreements were commonplace. Eviction disputes dragged on for years. Landlords kept properties vacant rather than risk not recovering possession. Tenants had no formal protection against arbitrary eviction or sudden rent hikes. The new framework seeks to address these issues.

The key changes

Every tenancy agreement must now be intimated to the Rent Authority within two months of execution through online mode. On receipt, the authority will issue a Unique Identification Number to both parties within seven days on their registered mobile number or email.

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A digital platform in the local vernacular must be set up within three months of the Rent Authority’s constitution, with OTP-based validation and strict data confidentiality.

Either party may approach the Rent Authority to fix or revise rent and associated charges, including electricity, water, maintenance and security charges.

If a landlord refuses to accept rent or issue receipts, the tenant may pay through electronic mode for two months. If the refusal continues, the tenant can deposit the amount directly with the Rent Authority.

Landlords get a clear legal pathway to the Rent Court for recovery of possession. Interest on arrears and security deposit refunds is standardised at SBI’s highest MCLR plus two per cent.

Three-tier dispute resolution

The rules establish a time-bound redressal hierarchy that directly addresses the old system’s core failure:

Rent Authority: First point of contact; the opposite party must reply within 15 days, extendable to 30.

Rent Court: Handles appeals and possession recovery; orders must be executed within 30 days.

Rent Tribunal: Final appellate body; appeals must be decided within 60 days, with generally only one adjournment.

What you must do now

Landlords:

Execute a written agreement, intimate it to the Rent Authority within two months and preserve your UIN.

Tenants:

Ensure your landlord registers the agreement, obtain your UIN and preserve all payment records.

Existing tenancies:

Watch for an Administration clarification on whether and when informal, long-standing arrangements must be formalised.

What still needs to happen

The rules are in place, but the machinery is not yet running. The Rent Authority must be formally constituted — that appointment triggers everything else. The digital platform is to follow within three months of its constitution. The Rent Court and Rent Tribunal must also be designated. No timelines for these appointments have been announced.

Until the Rent Authority is in place, the registration and UIN mechanism cannot function.

The legal challenge

The rules have been notified against the backdrop of a pending challenge. The District Bar Association had launched a strike in May when the Act was extended and constituted a five-member committee to file a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Any interim order in that case remains a variable residents should track.

Speaking to The Tribune, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said the rules would bring greater ease, transparency and predictability to landlord-tenant relations, with a structured redressal mechanism for disputes.

Key timelines

Intimation of tenancy to Rent Authority: Within 2 months of execution

UIN issued to parties: Within 7 days of intimation

Digital platform operational: Within 3 months of Rent Authority constitution

Reply at Rent Authority: 15 days, extendable to 30

Tribunal appeal decision: Within 60 days

Rent Court order execution: Within 30 days

Interest rate on arrears/refunds: SBI’s highest MCLR + 2%