Young activist for biomass briquettes for cremation

Mohali, August 27
Suhani, an environment savvy young student, the Municipal Corporation, Mohali, has set up a machine to prepare cow dung logs and supply to the crematorium in Mohali.
Suhani Sharma, a student of Class XI, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, took up cudgels to raise funds and get this cow-dung log making machine for the gaushala at Industrial Area, Phase 1, Mohali.
Suhani said, “During my visits to gaushalas, I realised that cow dung briquettes are a much cleaner alternative to wood. I studied the various models of the machinery available for this purpose and shared my ideas at various forums and finally succeeded in arranging this machinery.”
Navjot Kaur, MC chief, said, "It is good to see the young generation leading the way. Many crematoriums across the country are adopting this initiative and we are happy to join the bandwagon.”
