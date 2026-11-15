Young diplomats shine at Tribune MUN

The concluding ceremony of Tribune MUN 2026 – 3.0 was held at The Tribune Model School on November 15. The event, sponsored by Chitkara University and powered by Grid Advertising, witnessed students deliberate on international issues, engage in diplomatic negotiations and showcase their public speaking and critical thinking skills.

The two-day conference concluded with the announcement of awards across four committees.

Listening to opposing viewpoints and respecting differing perspectives are essential to effective leadership, said Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, while addressing the delegates.

Congratulating the award winners, he encouraged those who could not secure a position to treat the experience as a learning opportunity rather than a setback.

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In the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Aarav Garg of St John's High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, representing Montenegro, was adjudged Best Delegate. Gulnar of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, Chandigarh, representing Norway, received High Commendation.

Monisha Saxena of The Tribune School, representing New Zealand, secured Special Mention-I. Samreen Kaur of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 38, representing the USA, and Harshith Sharma of SGHMS-38, Chandigarh, representing El Salvador, received Special Mention-II.

In the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Naman Bansal of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, representing Russia, was adjudged Best Delegate. Abhiroop Singh Brar of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Switzerland, received High Commendation-I.

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Myra Garg of Buddha Dal Public School, Patiala, representing China, received Special Mention-I, while Gurneet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Denmark, secured Special Mention-II. Sukhman Vasati of Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, representing France, received Special Mention-III.

Among the verbal mentions, Jaivardhan Singh of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, representing Australia, and Ayush Gupta of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing the Republic of Korea, were recognised.

In the All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM), Rahul Gandhia and Pulkit Jain of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, were adjudged Best Delegates. Amit Shah and Prashant Bhatti, along with Shivraj Chauhan and Charmy, all from The Tribune School, received High Commendation. Ankita of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, received Special Mention-I for representing Sonia Gandhi.

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Special Mention-II was awarded to Tanvi Bhagat of The Tribune School, Chandigarh, representing Sukhdev Bhagat, and Divneet Kaur Bindra of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Harsimrat Badal.

The verbal mentions in AIPPM included Anshika Sharma (Rajnath Singh), Aaromal (Sanjay Seth) and Rajeev Thakur (Anurag Thakur), all from The Tribune School, Chandigarh, and Virasat of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, representing Gaurav Gogoi.

In the International Press (IP) committee, Mannat received the Best Photographer award. The awards sheet did not specify the recipient of the Best Journalist award.