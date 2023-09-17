Young director workshop held

Ryan International, Chandigarh
A young director workshop was held at the school to train students in camera handling, lighting, framing and editing by Darshan Vohra, member of Ryan TV. As many as 138 students attended the one-day event, during which they were provided with a media kit and taught the method of using ring light, tripod, stylus pen and other equipment.
Aanchal International, Chandigarh
The school held a phonic sound competition for its little learners. The aim was to keep their phonic skills razor sharp and provide them with a platform wherein they can hone their phonic capabilities.
SGGSSSS, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh
Under the aegies of Chandigarh Gurudwara Asthapan Committee Sector 22-D, the school held the inaugural ceremony of its newly constructed multipurpose hall. A Kirtan Samagam was organised to mark the occasion.
Govt Middle School, Mani Majra
The school in Pocket No 6, NAC, organised a poster-making competition on “World Ozone Day” in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh. Twenty-seven students from classes 6 to 8 participated in the competition. Certificates and prizes were distributed among students by school incharge Sunita Tandon during morning assembly.
St Xavier's, Panchkula
A special assembly on the topic, "Swachhta Pakhwara", was organised at the school. The objective of the cleanliness campaign was to bring consciousness among students and staff members about the importance of cleanliness in life, so that they come forward to extend a helping hand in keeping the surroundings neat, clean and green.
Govt Model High School, Mani Majra
Indian Swachhata League 2.0 flash mob was held at the school in Pocket No.1. A video of the event was made. School incharge Pooja addressed the staff and students on personal hygiene and clean surroundings.
