Young Voices Shine in Inter-House ‘Write-Out-Loud’ Speech Competition

St. Xaviers High School, Panchkula The junior wing of the school witnessed an inspiring display of confidence, creativity and eloquence during the inter-house 'write-out-loud - speech' competition. The event provided young speakers with a vibrant platform to express their thoughts, opinions and ideas with clarity and conviction. The competition brought together enthusiastic participants, who captivated the audience with their powerful delivery, expressive voice modulation, impressive vocabulary and well-structured ideas. Each speaker demonstrated remarkable confidence and the ability to engage audience through thoughtful speeches. Principal George S Shear appreciated the sincere efforts and impressive performance of all the participants.

Advertisement